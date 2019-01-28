Boro hockey wins A South with historic 8-0 division record

BRICK- For the first time in program history the Point Boro ice hockey team won the A South title outright and undefeated [8-0] with a 12-2 victory over Lacey on Monday, Jan. 28.

The game also celebrated Boro’s six seniors including Aidan Zielzanicki, Brett Nelson, John Meyer, Eddie Coyne, Tyler Griffin and Andrew Hills.

“The [winning] culture has always been here and culture breeds success,” second-year head coach Steve Plancey said. “Talent goes a long way but we also have guys who work hard, do the right things, pay attention to detail, and care about the guy next to them. We can take this one and carry it into the postseason.”

The Panthers came out strong to open the game, with Zielzanicki scoring the first of three goals to start the game as Boro finished with the first period 6-1.

Boro scored another three goals in the second and closed out the game with another three goals, including Nelson’s third of the game to put Boro ahead 12-2 and end the game with 7.8 seconds remaining.

Griffin and Jason Andreyev finished with two goals each, while McCabe and Coyne added one goal each, while Coyne finished with a game-high six assists.

The Panthers next game is Friday, Feb. 1, at Ocean Ice Palace against Jackson Liberty at 5:10 p.m.

