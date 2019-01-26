Spring Lake man sentenced year after high-speed police chase

SPRING LAKE —A borough resident has been sentenced one year after drunkenly eluding police through Bradley Beach, Avon-by-the-Sea, Belmar, Lake Como, and Spring Lake.

According to Chris Swendeman, public information officer for the Monmonmouth County Prosecutors Office, George Tsairis, 53, of Spring Lake, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 25 to four years of non-custodial probation, six-month drivers license suspension for eluding police another seven-month drivers license suspension for driving while intoxicated.

He was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Joseph Oxley in Freehold.

He was also ordered to pay $7,939 in restitution in fines and penalties on the eluding and DWI charges, as well as more than 100 hours of community service.

Mr. Tsairis was also sentenced to use a breath alcohol ignition interlock device for 14-months in order to get into his vehicle after his license suspension if complete, according to Mr. Swendeman.

