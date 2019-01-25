William D. Zylinski

William D. Zylinski, born Nov. 17, 1941, in Newark, was the son of Anne and William F. Zylinski.

William [Bill] graduated from Newark College of Engineering in 1963 with a degree in mechanical engineering. William and Audrey Anne Bailey were married Aug. 6, 1966. Bill enjoyed a career in mechanical engineering that spanned 36 years with