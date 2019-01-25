Filippone leaves legacy in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Public Schools Board of Education meeting last week served as a final emotional, public farewell to Dennis Filippone, a presence in both the classroom and the administration for the past 41 years, as he prepared to retire on Jan. 31.

Members of the board of education lauded Mr.Filippone for his dedication and love for his students and everything Brick, as he retires in order to spend time with his family, who were present at the meeting, including his granddaughter.

Mr. Filippone was presented by the board with a 15- minute tribute video, replete with photos of Mr. Filippone over the past four decades at various Brick school and community events. Included in the video were a myriad of present and former colleagues, filmed thanking Mr. Filippone for everything that he has done for the school district.

