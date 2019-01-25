Day of Service focuses on community action

point pleasant BEACH — More than two dozen community members joined the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant for an afternoon of making crafts to support those in need, while celebrating the life of a civil rights icon.

To celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant joined others around the nation in making Jan. 21 a day of community service. Held at the clubhouse, 513 St. Louis Ave., local children and other volunteers came together to support a variety of service projects.

“I heard about it from my school and this just looked like it would be a really good opportunity to help out my community and get involved,” tenth-grader Jillian said. “I wanted to do it because it seemed fun.”

Walking into the clubhouse Monday, tables were devoted to various crafts supporting causes including disadvantaged children, domestic violence shelters and more. At one table, hundreds of shoes were collected throughout the event from members of the community for Soles4Souls — a nonprofit creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

