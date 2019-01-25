Complications slow bridge repair work

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Along the Route 35 Veterans of All Wars Bridge, orange cones and Jersey barriers remain in place despite the fact that workers appear to have disappeared from the site of the project.

According to Mairin Bellack, deputy director of communications for the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT], the $6.3 million federally funded project, which spans the Manasquan River and aims to rehabilitate the bridge over Ashley Avenue in Brielle, encountered complications as work progressed over the past several months.

“The Route 35 Bridge Project that will replace the deck, parapets, sidewalks and improvements to the superstructure, substructure, lighting and approaches to the bridge, began in September 2018,” she wrote in an email to The Ocean Star. “The project was designed in stages and will continue to be done during the off-season to minimize impact to the communitY.

[os_more]