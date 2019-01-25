Brick Public Schools join suit challenging state aid cuts

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Public Schools filed a lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Education [DOE] and the state Department of Treasury on Tuesday, Jan. 22, in coalition with other school districts actively opposing significant reductions in state aid.

According to a press release from the district, it “has been forced to file a legal action before the Commissioner of Education because our efforts to discuss the severe and negative impact that the state aid reduction will have on students, educational programming [planning for the future] and the taxpayers in our district have fallen on deaf ears.”

The state aid cuts, which come as a result of the School Funding Reform Act [SFRA], also known as S2, cut $1.9 million in aid from this year’s Brick district budget, and will continue to cut another $3 million over the next six years.

The aid cuts come at a trying time in the district as its nearly 1,000 teachers work without a contract while negotiations between the board of education and teachers’ union continue to be hashed out.

