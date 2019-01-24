Federal shutdown gives small breweries big problems

BELMAR– The month-long federal government shutdown is giving local brewery businesses an unexpected headache.

“Our dependence on the federal government to approve each and every label has us at a virtual standstill with new product releases,” John Merklin, co-founder of Beach Haus Brewery, on Main Street in Belmar, told The Coast Star.

“With beer in the tanks we planned on releasing in the near future it is not only money … sitting in a tank, but it is also preventing some additional beers being produced because we cannot move this liquid from the tanks,” Mr. Merklin said.

Local breweries have to have new products, or “labels,” inspected by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau [TTB].

“Some states allow new beer labels to be produced with only state approval but in NJ we need to get approval from the TTB first, even if we never intend to export our beer to another state,” Mr. Merklin said in an email.

According to the bureau’s website, a lapse in government appropriations on Dec. 22 caused most of the TTB operations to close.

“Once funding has been restored and the government shutdown is over, we will work to restore regular service as soon as possible,” the website states.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.