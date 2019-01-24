Eighth-graders build bicycles for underprivileged youngsters

On Friday, Jan. 18, the eighth-grade class gathered in the school’s gym to build 10 bikes for children in need.

With the help of Glendola Bicycle and Investors Bank, the eighth-grade class was able to make these donations possible.

Glendola Bicycle gave the school a heavily discounted price for the 10 bikes and gave each recipient helmets, bells, water bottles and bike locks. Investors Bank donated the money for the bikes and a $500 donation to Team Shamrock.

Representatives from the Boys & Girls Club of America Christine Scoras, Kiara Wood and Destiny Smith, visited the event to thank the students for their hard work and to explain just what the group does for its community.