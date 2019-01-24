Dr. Christopher J. Rooney, 56, of Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Dr. Rooney was born in Neptune and raised in Holmdel and Manasquan. He lived and raised his family in Brielle for many years, before recently returning to his beloved Manasquan Beach.

He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy [Class of 1981], and Providence College, and earned his DMD from UMDNJ School of Dentistry. For over 25 years, he practiced with his brother, Dr. George A. Rooney III, at Rooney & Rooney Dental, Holmdel.

Dr. Rooney was an avid outdoorsman, waterman and all-around athlete. He skied, surfed competitively around the world, and had competed in four Ironman Competitions. He was active in the Manasquan BoardRiders Club serving as Vice President.

Above all, he was a devoted husband and great Dad, who never missed one of his children’s events. He was well known in the Manasquan Beach community. To know him was to love him.



Dr. Rooney was predeceased by his parents, George and Eleanor [Baron] Rooney. He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Amy [Connor], and their children, Casey, Margaret and Andrew [CBA ’16.] Also surviving are his siblings and their spouses, Dr. George A. and Carmen Rooney, of Colts Neck, and Linda and Frank Helies, of Manasquan, as well as nephews, nieces, and an abundance of friends.