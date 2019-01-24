Council considers increased fees for beach badges

BELMAR — It may be more expensive to set foot on the borough’s beachfront this summer.

The borough council is mulling an ordinance to raise beach badge fees across the board for daily, seasonal and senior badge holders. Seasonal beach badges will see a hefty $15 increase, from $55 to $70.

The move is part of an effort to bring fiscal discipline to the beach utility, which Mayor Mark Walsifer said is in desperate need of a cash injection as surplus funds were drained during two consecutive rainy summer seasons.

“Last year, the beach [budget] was running — and we ran through all the numbers — on a shoestring,” the mayor said at the borough council’s meeting on Jan. 15.

“It’s coming to the point where if we do not do something, the taxpayers of Belmar, the municipal tax, is going to have to start subsidizing the beach and I could not let that happen,” he said.

Under the proposed ordinance, senior seasonal beach badges also will increase $15 to $30. There will also be a new “Junior” beach badge, for children 12 to 16 years of age, which will also cost $30.

Daily badges would also increase to $9, up by $1 from the previous year.

Beach users are required to have badges from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

