Brielle Elementary School purchases Impero software

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School [BES] fifth- through eighth-graders and their teachers are now using the Impero software, a recent $4,999 purchase by the district.

At the Wednesday, Jan. 16 Brielle Board of Education meeting, teachers Anthony Mahon and Marissa North explained the Impero software, which Superintendent and Principal Christine Carlson said was purchased for $4,999.

BES started using the program in January. It will be used for students in grades five through eight, and will allow teachers and administrators to monitor students’ use of their Chromebooks.

Mr. Mahon said this computer software program allows teachers to monitor student use inside and outside of their classrooms, to close any tabs students shouldn’t have open, leave comments on work and send personal messages to individual students, among other functions.

Ms. Carlson said she has access to both student and teacher Chromebooks through this program.

“We’re really doing it to protect our children,” she said.

