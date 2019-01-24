Borough administrator in legal dispute with his other employer

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — No action is planned by the borough in connection with a legal dispute between its part-time administrator and the Mercer County municipality he also serves as chief financial officer, a Heights official said on Tuesday.

Borough council president Christopher Campion said that John Barrett continues to provide part-time borough administrator services to Spring Lake Heights under a contract with PM Consultants LLC.

In a civil complaint he has filed against Hamilton Township, Mr. Barrett states that he is the principal and sole member of PM Consultants LLC. His complaint alleges that Hamilton officials have retaliated against him for raising ethics issues there by trying to fire him and accusing him of unauthorized spending, abuse of sick time policy, inability to perform his duties, theft of borough property and other violations of township policies.

According to Mr. Campion, “there is no action to be taken” by Heights in connection with the matter. “We’ve contracted [with] his firm and whatever is going on in Hamilton sounds like a personal issue,” the borough president said. “Everything that PM consultants has done for Spring Lake Heights has been on the up.”

Mr. Barrett’s work for Heights is performed during evenings and weekends and compensated on an hourly basis, according to Mr. Campion, who said the work was not affected by Mr. Barrett’s position as chief financial officer in Hamilton, which officials there have described as full-time.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.