Boro’s Franceschini pins to win

POINT BORO — Paul Franceschini [160] held the Point Boro wrestling pin chain up high for good reason after a 36-33 win against Middletown North, Wednesday, Jan. 23.

The chain is awarded to any Panther who pins and Franceschini’s fall took the prize. With Boro trailing 33-30 with one match remaining, Franceschini caught North’s Gabe Lubrano up high and threw him to his back, waiting for the whistle.

“Hearing that whistle and hearing that mat slapped was awesome, it’s something you dream about,” Franceschini said.

Franceschini’s walk-off pin [3:58] came after a two-year hiatus from the sport.

“The kid’s hips were off a lot of the match and I just saw an opportunity to try and get to them and I did,” Franceschini said. “I wanted to come back and make a difference for the team, not personally, but just all for the team.”

It was a night of toss-up matches for Boro and Franceschini wrestled in one of those bouts. James Latendorf [120] edged out North’s Jack Butler in a 4-2 decision and Jack Bailey [138] defeated Chris McCarthy 3-2, one of the top wrestlers in their weight class.

Trailing 33-13, Boro won four-straight victories for a 21-point swing in the last four bouts.

“I knew we needed all the points we could get,” Jack said. “I knew I had to get out and get a point and score for our bench so we could clutch this out.”

His older brother, Ty Bailey [145] followed suit with a 21-second fall over Kyle Puzo [0:21]. Spencer Robinson [152]earned six points for the Panthers after North’s Eddie Farrell was disqualified for excessive stalling.

Billy Borowsky [220]pinned for Boro and Josh Henderson [Hwt] earned the forfeit, helping the Panthers secure 12 points in the first five matches.

Boro scored when it needed to, staying in the match till Franceschini put on the final touches. With 10 wrestlers heading into the tournament tonight, including Franceschini and Jack, the Panthers will walk through the Red Bank Regional doors fresh off a win.

“I said from the beginning, ‘this team learns every time they step on the mat and we see that every time they step on the mat,” Brady said. “We wrestled some really good competition and this prepared us for this battle and fortunately we came up on top.”

