Ruth E. Myers

Ruth Ellen [Dorrer] Myers, 85, of Wall, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at her home.
She was born on May 19, 1933 in Long Branch. She was married for 54 years to Elmer Myers Jr., of Wall.
She is predeceased by her parents Lester and Anna Edna [White] Dorrer and her sister Alice
