Dorothy M. “Dotty” Santelli

Dorothy M. Santelli, 89, a long-time resident of Point Pleasant Beach and formerly of West New York, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Dorothy was born by a midwife in West New York on Nov. 30, 1928. She attended PS No. 1 school and graduated from Memorial High School in