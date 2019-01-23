Bruce C. Campbell

By
Star News Group Staff
-
37 views
Bruce Charles Campbell, 70, of Manasquan, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with his devoted family at his side.
 
Bruce had fought a valiant and courageous battle against cancer.

Bruce was born in Long Branch to the late Charles Campbell and Geraldine [née McCarthy] Glicksman. Bruce