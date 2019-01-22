Man arrested for forgery by Point Boro police

POINT PLEASANT — A 22-year-old man has been charged on multiple counts for forging military documents in order to provide child care services for local parents.

On Jan. 18, Lance Bennette, of Brick, was arrested by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department as a result of a criminal investigation stemming from a complaint from a borough resident.

Detective Lt. Adam Picca and Detective Chris Henrich charged Mr. Bennette with three counts of third-degree Forgery, one count of fourth-degree Theft of Identity, one count of third-degree Tampering with Public Records and one count of fourth-degree Stolen Valor.

According to a release from the department, Mr. Bennette allegedly used forged and fictitious US military documents, which were distributed to several borough residents, to allow him to perform child care for these residents.

“The documents indicated that Mr. Bennette was currently in the military and was required to complete family care hours as a requirement of this military program,” the release states.

Mr. Bennette was lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility on a complaint warrant pending a detention hearing.

