Joyce Maria McNichol, 89, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2019.

Joyce was born in 1929 in Kearny and lived in the area most of her life. She graduated from Queen of Peace high school and from Seton Hall University with a bachelor of arts in business. Joyce worked for Prudential Insurance