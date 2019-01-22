Gladys A. Smith

Gladys A. [née Struck] Weisert Smith, 79, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation at Brick.
Gladys was born in Paterson and raised in Ridgewood. She graduated from Glen Rock High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Gladys moved to Jersey Shore along with her
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)