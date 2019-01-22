Gladys A. Smith

By
Star News Group Staff
-
42 views

Gladys A. [née Struck] Weisert Smith, 79, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation at Brick.

Gladys was born in Paterson and raised in Ridgewood. She graduated from Glen Rock High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Gladys moved to Jersey Shore along with her