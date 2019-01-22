Dennis John Scrimer

By
Star News Group Staff
-
17 views

Dennis John Scrimer, 66, of Avon-By-The-Sea passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Dennis was born and raised in Maplewood and was a resident of Avon-By-The-Sea for most of his life. He was a talented self-employed home improvement contractor in the Shore area for many years.

As an