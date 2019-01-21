Rosemary Struncius

Rosemary Struncius [nee Kelleher], 92, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, Dec, 31, 2018.

Born in New York City to the late John and Mabel Kelleher, she lived in Point Pleasant Beach for over 65 years.

Mrs. Struncius worked as a secretary for Fred Moench, Attorney-at-Law, Point Pleasant