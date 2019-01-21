Robert C. Pasciuto

By
Star News Group Staff
-
34 views
Robert C. “Red” Pasciuto, 79, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born October 3, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Asbury Park, Belmar, Lakewood, and Jackson throughout the years.

While growing up in Belmar, Robert, at the age of 16, was the youngest manager of