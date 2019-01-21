Firefighters contain apartment fire in Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A structure fire broke out around noon in an apartment on the third floor of a building near the inlet Monday, Jan. 21.

The building, located at 1 St. Louis Ave., is directly behind Point Lobster Company along the Manasquan River behind Gull Island.

According to Point Pleasant Beach firefighters on the scene, the fire was out as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters with Point Pleasant Beach and several other departments were able to contain the fire to the attic and there were no injuries in the incident.

Responding to the scene were both Point Pleasant Beach fire companies, South Wall Fire Department, Point Borough fire departments and first aid and Jersey Central Power and Light.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. More information will be released shortly.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.