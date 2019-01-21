Coding robots is elementary

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A dozen kindergartners at Saint Peter School sat in a circle at the center of the school gymnasium Jan. 15 to play the classic chil- dren’s game “Duck, Duck, Goose” — with a twist: a small robot traveled around the circle and selected the child who would be the walker and the runner for the round.

This year, Saint Peter School unveiled a brand new robotics program that uses Sphero SPRK+ robots, according to kindergarten teacher Eileen Baglivio.

The spherical robots connect to the app Sphero Edu on the schools’ iPads, al- lowing users to change the robots’ colors, speeds and directions of movement.