Brick Police: Warming centers will be open Sunday

BRICK — With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing this weekend, Brick Township Police are reminding residents that warming centers will be open at several locations in Ocean County.

“As temperatures drop to dangerous lows on Sunday, please spread the word that warming centers are available for people seeking shelter from the cold,” the department posted on the Brick Police Facebook page..

“We are expecting a wintry mix of precipitation beginning today and lasting into tomorrow afternoon. By Sunday evening, blustery winds could give wind chills of -2. These extreme temperatures can be deadly for people not prepared for them with adequate shelter or clothing. Here is a list of area warming centers and their hours:

Lakewood Community Center

20 4th Street in Lakewood

9 p.m. Sunday night and will remain open all through Monday.

Riverwood Park Recreation Center

Riverwood Drive [off Whitesville Rd] in Toms River

2 p.m. Sunday and will remain open overnight

5:30 p.m on Monday and will remain open overnight

Greater Bethel Church of God

201 Martin Luther King Drive

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday

Alive Again Alliance Church

1060 Church Road in Toms River

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday

The department advises that more information on the county’s Code Blue Plan can be found at http://www.co.ocean.nj.us/OC/OCDHS/frmCodeBlue.aspx