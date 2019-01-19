Boro wins seventh-straight ‘Battle of Point Pleasant’

POINT BORO — The Point Boro wrestling team’s senior class does not know what it feels like to lose to Point Beach after capping an extended winning streak, 41-26, on Jan. 18.

Inside a sold-out Memorial Middle Schoo gym, the Panthers earned six falls to secure their 7th consecutive win over the Garnet Gulls.

Senior captains Spencer Robinson [152] and Billy Borowsky [Hwt.] were part of the pin party that helped Boro stay ahead.

“You see it as a middle schooler, going to these matches all the time, hoping you can be under the light, pin your kid and do what you can for your team,” Robinson said. “I’ve done it all four years and it just feels amazing.”

Beach came within three, trailing 20-17 after a trio of wins by Kip Lovgren [120], Riley Simon [126] and Jesse Bowers [132]. Any chance of a comeback was quickly dashed as Boro relied on a trio of its own.

Jack Bailey [138], Ty Bailey [145] and Spencer Robinson [152] all pinned their opponents for an 18-point swing. Boro led 38-17 with three matches remaining and Beach could not come back.

“I’ve been watching them doing their thing for a long time, they are program kids, they grew up through the system,” head coach Pat Brady said. “They are hard workers, kids with great character, to see them succeed and do what they do, it really means everything.”

Josh Henderson [220], Charles Latendorf [106], Nick Torre [113] and Paul Franceschini [160] won their matches in front of their home crowd.

Liam Buday [195] got things started for Beach after coming from behind against Boro’s Scott Franceschini and winning 5-3 in sudden victory. George Kaifas [170] and Jason Sherlock [182[ both bumped up a class and earned bonus-point wins for the Gulls

Boro moves to 8-3 with the win and Beach falls to 15-3. Whether wrestling for the Panthers or the Gulls, not many matches compare to a Point Pleasant matchup.

“It gets us hyped up like nothing else does,” Borowsky said. “It’s something in the air, I don’t know what it is, but it gets everyone going.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Follow Connor on Twitter.