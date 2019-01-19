Boro claims rivalry title with 76-46 victory over Beach

POINT BORO – An offense-driven first half by Point Boro gave the Panthers the 76-46 win over the Point Beach Garnet Gulls at home on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Boro sophomore Nick Tuzzolino led the Panthers to the victory over their crosstown rivals, netting a career-high 18 points, while three other Panthers scored in double digits.

“It feels really good because I’ve known all these guys my whole life, so it’s cool to have my career high against them,” Tuzzolino said

“We just had momentum building up. We didn’t underestimate our opponents and we just came out strong like we do every game.”

The Panthers jumped ahead early with an 11-0 run and ended the first quarter with a 21-2 lead. Boro continued to score, adding another 16 points in the second to go up 37-12 at the half.

In a much closer third quarter, Beach outscored Boro 23-22 but the Panthers still controlled the game with the help of junior Cole Young scoring all 11 of his points. Beach had more offensive opportunities in the third, with junior Will Baranello scoring 10 of his career-high 18 in the third.

Also scoring for Boro were Alex Drucquer and Dominic Schiappa, each contributing 14 points while A.J. Hernandez pitched in seven points.

Joining Baranello offensively for Beach was Joe Coakley who scored 10 points in the loss and David Terra-Nova finished with six.

