Woman gets 33 years in Brick Township man’s murder

FREEHOLD — A Tinton Falls woman has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for her role in the murder of Trupal Patel, of Brick Township, whose body was discovered in Shark River Park by a Monmouth County in February of 2017, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office announced on Friday.

Raquel Garajau, 21, was convicted by a jury last September of first degree felony murder in the death of Mr. Patel, who was 29. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley.

The jury also found her guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit theft of marijuana, theft of marijuana, conspiracy to commit theft of cash, theft of cash, conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, hindering the apprehension of oneself, hindering the apprehension of another and tampering with a witness.

According to a news release from the prosecutor’s office, Judge Oxley “highlighted Garajau’s lack of remorse for her role in the killing.”

Her boyfriend, Joseph Villani, pleaded guilty and implicated her in the killing, the prosecutor’s office stated. Mr. he is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Oxley on March 21. Mr. Villani faces up to 40 years in prison.

During a two-month trial during the summer of 2017, evidence found on the cell phones of Ms. Garajau and Joeph Villani “included numerous text messages they exchanged, including messages from Garajau to Villani that stated, ‘You need to clean the bullets,’ ‘Take your time bleaching everything. The whole entire door and inside,’ ‘Take that bag of stuff out cause I touched his phone.. We will throw that stuff in the ocean.’

