Seeds of Service up and running to help community

BRICK TOWNSHIP —The former Visitation Relief Center is up and running at its original location and volunteers are hard at work providing local residents with needed clothing, food and other social services.

Seeds of Service [SOS], located at 725 Mantoloking Road, is the newly revamped and renamed Visitation Relief Center and has evolved from its origins as a post-Sandy relief center for storm victims to offering resources to residents throughout Brick and parts of Ocean County experiencing financial insecurities.

“We started out as a ministry of Visitation Parish to help with all the needs from Hurricane Sandy. We had thousands of families that we helped and in helping them we learned about a lot more unmet needs in the community,” said Christie Winters, who heads the organization.

One of the biggest changes in the organization’s evolution is that SOS is now separated from Visitation Church, which is located just next door, although they maintain a very close relationship with the church.

“We just got too big, we just grew and grew,” she said.

Now the outreach has applied to function as a 501 [c][3] nonprofit corporation, has a 14-member board and has changed its name.

The name Seeds of Service stems from the Biblical passage: “If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain. Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” [Matthew 17:20 KJV].

According to Ms. Winters, the goal of the organization is to move mountains in the community with the mustard seeds of service that it provides, planting “seeds of hope in the community.” The name also works as an acronym SOS, a distress call.

