Point Boro girls beat Jackson Liberty with second half surge

POINT BORO — The Point Boro girls basketball team looked like a different squad in the second half of its 43-32 win against Jackson Liberty at home, Thursday, Jan. 17.

Leading by just two points at halftime, the Panthers went on a 17-2 run that lasted to the 2:15 mark of the fourth quarter. Boro led Liberty 37-19.

“We had a game plan from the beginning that I don’t that we necessarily did as well in the first half,” head coach David Drew said. “We stuck to the game plan and we were more effective. We wanted to run, push the ball and then set up the offense, rather than allowing defense to get back, set up and have us in a half-court set.”

The Panthers turned the game around in a big way, scoring just two less points than it did in the entire first half.

Allie Delaney tied the game 17-17 late in the second quarter, but Sadi Connors gave Boro the lift it need with a two-point basket at the buzzer. Boro led 19-17 at the half, the team’s first lead after two quarters since it’s 41-40 loss to Pinelands at home on Jan. 8.

“We love Sadi, the girls love Sadi and when she hit that, that was a big lift,” Drew said. “Going into halftime, that was a happy lockerroom even thought we were only up two, we thought we could play better and we did in the third quarter.”

Delaney led Boro with 12 points, three assists and four rebounds. Lila Shaver and Riley Sexton both scored seven points, while Annalise Albarano had eight, including two, three-point baskets early in the first quarter.

Connors finished with two points and two blocks. Shaver and Megan Feehan combined for eight of the Panthers 14 steals in a strong defensive effort.

