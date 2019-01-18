Recycled trees will help restore nature preserve shoreline

POINT PLEASANT — After months of planning, permit submittals and securing funding sources, efforts to protect and restore the nearly 13-acre Slade Dale Nature Sanctuary are expected to come to fruition this spring.

This weekend, Christmas trees will be collected and recycled to help reestablish the 1977 shoreline of the salt marsh, which has eroded almost 300 feet over the past century.

Trees can be dropped off at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 708 Route 88, in the field behind the parking lot, Saturday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Residents can also leave their trees curbside for Department of Public Works pickup.