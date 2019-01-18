Ladacin Polar Plunge set for Saturday, Jan. 19 at Main Beach

MANASQUAN — Cold water will meet warm hearts during the 11th annual Ladacin Polar Plunge to benefit ALS resesarch on Saturday. More than 200 are expected to take the Jan. 19 winter plunge for the annual Ladacin [Lifetime Assistance for Developmental and Challenging Individual Needs] Network.

Last year, 225 participants took the plunge, which typically raises as much as $100,000 a year for Ladacin. This year, organizers are hoping for anywhere from 250 to 300 participants. An estimated additional 1,000 to 1,5000 observers also attend the event — to donate to the cause, socialize, purchase a raffle ticket or just show support.

The day will start with registration at Leggett’s Sand Bar at 9:30 a.m., and the Sons of Shillelagh color guard will walk attendees down to the beach for the plunge at 12:30 p.m. after performing the National Anthem. An after party will follow at Leggett’s.

Visit www.ladacin.org/events for registration details.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.