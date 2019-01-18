Community aids its unpaid Coast Guard ‘family’

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Local businesses, nonprofits and members of the community are coming together to support U.S. Coast Guard personnel and their families affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

“They are part of the Point Pleasant Beach family and we have to help,” Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Vaccaro said Jan.16.

According to Ms. Vaccaro, donations of gift cards, gasoline vouchers and toiletries would be helpful and can be dropped off at the chamber office at 517A Arnold Ave.

She added local restaurants have donated meals and Elks Lodge 1698 is holding a drive to collect groceries at the lodge at 820 Arnold Ave.

The government shutdown began at midnight, Dec. 22, and as of Friday, Jan. 18, was in its 28th day. The shutdown began after members of Congress failed to agree on a new federal budget or a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily.

