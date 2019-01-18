Borough students display their giving spirit

POINT PLEASANT — Students joined together to collect tons of food to support area families in need through the recent Students Change Hunger Food Drive.

According to officials with the Fulfill foodbank, around 72 schools and 17 sponsors banded together to donate 71,485 pounds of food and $44, 256 in funds.

“This total will help Fulfill provide over 218,000 meals,” Angelica Rodriguez, marketing and media coordinator at Fulfill, said in an email to The Ocean Star.

The drive, developed through a collaborative effort between the New Jersey Federation of Food Banks, including Fulfill, unites many to help those at risk of hunger in the local community.

Close to 20 Ocean County schools participated in this year’s challenge, including Ocean Road Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Point Pleasant Borough High School.

“It was a good year. I know they exceeded numbers at all the schools,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said.

“The district as a whole collected more than 8,700 pounds of food. They did a great job.”

