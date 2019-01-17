Young artists get creative in Brielle Library event

BRIELLE — Snow creatures came to life Tuesday afternoon at the Brielle Public Library, as 12 Brielle youngsters learned how to draw yetis.

The Young Rembrandts art class was instructed by Sandy Binger, who regularly teaches art classes at the library on Thursday afternoons. Over the course of an hour, Ms. Binger helped the children practice their composition, shape and color theory skills.

When Ms. Binger first revealed a completed picture of the yeti they would be drawing, several children said “Wow,” and even questioned, “How will we do that?” But by the end of the class, each student was able to tackle the challenge and take home their yeti masterpiece.

Each child was given a piece of paper, pencil and eraser as they followed each step to create their winter masterpieces. The goal was to draw a yeti and color it in, surrounded by lines and shapes in a winter cave scene.

Avery Koblin, 9, and her friend Mahlon Jacobs, 7, were two of the participants that afternoon.

“I like drawing and coloring. I’ve been doing it since I was 3,” said Avery, adding that she was having a good time doing so. Her sentiments were echoed by Mahlon.

