VFW Post aids Coast Guard families affected by shutdown

MANASQUAN — As the federal shutdown causes U.S. Coast Guard personnel to miss their mid-month salary payments, a Manasquan veterans group is extending a helping hand.

“To the best of my knowledge, this marks the first time in our nation’s history that service members in a U.S. armed force have not been paid during a lapse in government appropriations,” Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Coast Guard commandant, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Since those impacted include personnel at the Manasquan Inlet/Shark River Coast Guard station, members of the Manasquan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post have begun accepting gift card donations in $20 increments to help provide the families affected with groceries and other necessities.

According to Post Commander John Murphy, members and auxiliary members collected “well over $500” in gift cards in the first 24 hours alone, and $675 as of Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been doing very well so far,” he said.

The post had already made a $250 donation through the state VFW to assist in other areas, before deciding to take up a local collection for personnel stationed at Point Pleasant Beach. “We came back here, we started thinking about how we can help these guys that are local. We want to take care of our own,” he said.

Any $20-limit gift card donations can be brought to the Manasquan VFW Post, located at 30 Ridge Ave.

