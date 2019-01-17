Heights Police Department set for the new year

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Police Department held its promotion ceremony earlier this month, kicking off a new year for the department, marked with a change of leadership and roles.

Held at the Spring Lake Manor, the officers were joined by around 250 friends and family supporting them and all they do for the borough as Boyd Moore, of the Monmouth County Police Pipes and Drums, played “America The Beautiful” on the bagpipes.

Edward W. Gunnell was promoted to chief of police. He had served as the acting chief since July of 2018. Spring Lake Heights Council President and Law and Public Safety Chairperson Chris Campion presented him with a U.S. flag that was flown over the Capitol. Chief Gunnell was joined by his wife Michelle, pinning the new chief, as their children, Addison and Eddie, held the Bible.

