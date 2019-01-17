Fire guts house off Mantoloking Road

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Local fire departments responded to a fire on Sunset Road in the Breton Woods section of Brick on Thursday, Jan. 17.

The fire originally shut down traffic on Mantoloking Road from London Road to Community Drive causing traffic backups in the area.

According to Brick Police Sergeant Jim Kelly, there were no injuries from the fire.

“Several different fire companies throughout the township responded, as well as mutual aid from other towns,” he said Thursday.

According to the Sergeant, somebody saw smoke and called it in, and the departments responded as the regularly would.