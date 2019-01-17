Down families organize for new challenge: Alzheimer’s

SEA GIRT — A local group of Down syndrome advocates are starting a New Jersey support group for adults with Down syndrome who are affected by Alzheimer’s.

According to Jane Boyle, of Sea Girt, whose sister Ellen was born with Down syndrome and died from Alzheimer’s disease last year at the age of 52, families with relatives born with Down syndrome and who are now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease have found themselves in unexplored territory.

“There has never been a generation before her to survive this long to present what happens as they age like this,” she said.

Ms. Boyle said they are lucky they lived in Sea Girt as it was always easy to get to the major area cities where more advanced medical treatment was available. She also said she was able to contact the National Task Group on Intellectual Disabilities and Dementia, a national support group.

Now that she has gone through this with her sister, she, along with two other women, Joyce Kaiser, of Middletown, and Leone Murphy, of Farmingdale, along with their two daughters, Deb Kaiser and Michelle Murphy, will be starting their own New Jersey support group as an extension of the national group.