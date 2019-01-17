Borough brings charges against Joe’s Surf Shack

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como has filed charges against Fahey Hospitality Group, LLC, doing business as Joe’s Surf Shack, for three alleged violations of borough code as well as one Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC] regulation violation.

The charges, springing from an incident reported on Nov. 12, 2018, were announced at the borough council meeting on Jan. 15.

They include 6-4.1, prohibiting the sale or serving of alcohol between the hours of 2 and 7 a.m.,” 6-4.6, “All lights on the exterior of licensed premises shall be extinguished at 2 a.m.” and “no person shall be admitted to the licensed premises after the last mentioned hour,” and 6-4.4, prohibiting the sale or serving of alcohol to an intoxicated person, underage person and employee of that business.

The fourth charge filed by the borough is an alleged violation of the New Jersey Administrative Code, 13:2-2B.6, “permitting or suffering an act of violence on a licensed property,” according to Councilman John Carvelli who announced the charges.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.