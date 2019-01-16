Walsifer sounds alarm on Belmar’s $27 million debt

BELMAR — Financial consultants painted a bleak picture of the borough’s fiscal health Tuesday in a presentation organized by Mayor Mark Walsifer.

The borough, which has an annual operating budget of $15 million, faces more than $27 million in short term debt at a time when interest rates are rising.

Meghan Bennett Clark, the borough’s bond counsel, cited 10 bond anticipation notes, totaling $27.395 million, taken out in 2011. She said the borough has been making only the minimum payments on them.

“That is a considerable note for a borough that has a $15 million budget,” Ms. Clark said. “We need to deal with that immediately.”

Mayor Walsifer said the three-hour meeting was held “to let everyone know where we are at, where we have to fix things.”

He added, “There are things that are going to need to be fixed and it’s not going to be easy. If we continued on this path for another couple years we were headed toward a state takeover. It’s that bad.”

Calling a tax increase “almost certain,” the borough’s auditor, Robert Allison, said that over the past six years, the borough’s budget has grown by more than 12 percent, but there has been no increase in taxes to cover that increase.

