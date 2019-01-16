Rose A. Renna

Rose A. Renna [née Addesso] of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away at home peacefully on Jan. 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Rose was born and raised in Elizabeth and was a graduate of Elizabeth High School. Rose and her husband, Philip, raised their family in Holmdel and eventually settled in