Marjorie F. Karatz

Marjorie Karatz, 96, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2019 at Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove.

She was born in Newark on July 1, 1922 to the late Thomas and Mary Ellen O’Halloran.

She and her husband Walter also lived in Belleville before eventually settling in Point Pleasant Beach where