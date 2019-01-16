Jenkinson’s completes $7M purchase of Risden’s

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Risden’s Beach and Bath House officially became a part of the Jenkinson’s family Tuesday.

According to attorney Edward R. McGlynn, of Brielle-based, ERM Government Affairs, Inc., Jenkinson’s closed on the $7.1 million purchase of Risden’s Beach and Bath House Jan. 15.

“The deal has closed, the purchase price was $7.1 million and the property was purchased by a subsidiary of Jenkinson’s, the principals of which are also principals of Jenkinson’s,” he said in an interview with The Ocean Star.

According to Mr. McGlynn, the purchase includes the beach, boardwalk and the parking lot where Risden’s, which has owned the boardwalk’s southern portion for decades, has operated for almost 80 years.

In an interview Wednesday, Mayor Stephen Reid said he was pleased to hear the news.

“We were in negotiations with Risden’s but it was very costly and it was at a cost that the town could not afford but I’m hoping that the new owners do a great job. I’m sure they will.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.