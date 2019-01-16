Elizabeth M. Carone

Elizabeth M. Carone, age 95, of Point Pleasant Beach, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

Elizabeth was born in Plainfield. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Farmer Murphy.

She was a graduate of St. Bernard’s School and Plainfield High School. She had worked for Prudential Insurance Co. in Newark