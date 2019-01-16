Alison Jayne Kelly

Alison Jayne Kelly, 58, of Safety Harbor, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

Alison was born in Neptune and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Joan O’Brien Kelly. She lived in Asbury Park and Deal before moving to Mountainside where she spent her formative years.

She graduated from