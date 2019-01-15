Thomas Warnke

Thomas Warnke, 75, of Sea Girt, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Warnke was raised in Sea Girt where he served as a lifeguard. He would later live in New Providence for many years, where he and his late wife raised their children.

During that period, they maintained