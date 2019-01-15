Robert C. “Red” Pasciuto

Robert C. “Red” Pasciuto, 79, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 3, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Asbury Park, Belmar, Lakewood and Jackson throughout the years.

While growing up in Belmar, Robert, at the age of 16, was the youngest manager