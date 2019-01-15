Margaret A. “Peg” Murray

Margaret A. Murray, 82, of Avon-by-the-Sea, cherished wife of Richard W. Kernan, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 14, 2019.

Born in Newark, Peg was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Pinkman.

Peg attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Newark and received her bachelor of arts degree